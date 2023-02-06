INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021.

The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.

Investigators said Ostrum conspired to distribute marijuana and meth in Indianapolis from August 2020 to February 2021.

A search warrant was executed at Ostrum’s home on February 3, 2021. After admitting to his involvement in drug trafficking, Ostrum said he had removed all contraband from his home after a trafficking associate had been arrested the previous week.

Ostrum’s car was found at a friend’s house. Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, an extended magazine, 513 grams of actual methamphetamine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Ostrum was arrested. He was already on home detention for an early felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine in Madison County, making him prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A judge also ordered that Ostrum be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison.