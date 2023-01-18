INDIANAPOLIS — The United States is a filmmaker’s playground with its wide expanse of varying terrain.

There are some vistas and spots that have become engrained in movie history like the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (“Rocky”) and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (“Coal Miner’s Daughter”).

HawaiianIslands.com combed through the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) to find the most filmed location in each state. They were identified by finding locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway earned the honor for the Hoosier state.

According to IMDB, the “Racing Capital of the World” has 12 film credits to its name.

Some of the feature films that used IMS as a filming location include “Speedway” (1929), “An American Romance” (1944), and “Winning” (1969) featuring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

IMS was short of cracking the top 10 of most filmed sporting venues. Madison Square Garden in New York claimed the top spot with 88 film credits, and LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles was second with 54 credits. The rest of the list was as followed: Shea Stadium in Queens (43), Yankee Stadium in the Bronx (43), Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (38), Fenway Park in Boston (29), Wrigley Field in Chicago (25), Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles (24), Wrigley Field in Los Angeles (23) and the Superdome in New Orleans (14).

Griffin Park in Los Angeles is the most filmed location in the entire country. It had 399 film credits.

The Grand Canyon National Park earned 129 film credits, making it the most filmed national park. The Kennedy Space Center in Florida (49 credits) is the most filmed museum.

You can see more of the most filmed locations in the U.S. here: https://hawaiianislands.com/blog/the-most-filmed-locations-in-every-state/.