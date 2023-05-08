HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Do you believe in ghost stories?

A report from Lawn Love has ranked the 200 largest cities in America based on how paranormal they are. According to their website, their metrics include the number of bigfoot sightings, haunted sights as well as paranormal conventions and events in the city.

Their data puts Los Angeles in the number one spot overall, which also had the highest number of haunted sites and paranormal conventions and events according to their data. Not too far behind, in the number 9 spot was Indianapolis. Lawn Love says Indianapolis has the second highest number of paranormal societies and investigative organizations.

But Indianapolis wasn’t the only city in the state that made the list. Fort Wayne was ranked at 89 overall, and 68th for the number of haunted sites.

For more information, and to see how all cities placed, read about it on Lawn Love’s website.