WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indianapolis was one of the primary jurisdictions during the recent Operation North Star III from the U.S. Marshals Service. During this operation, 4,455 fugitives were arrested in 20 cities.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, the operation targeted violent offenders in 20 cities, including Indianapolis and other cities like Columbus, Ohio, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, Memphis, Tennessee and Albuquerque.

Over the course of three months, 4,455 fugitives were arrested through the operation, which resulted in the clearance of 2,818 warrants, including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and firearms charges. The release said that 555 firearms, 85 kilograms of drugs and more than $1 million in cash were also seized in the operation.

“Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release. “The U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation North Star III to target the most violent criminals, and together with state and local law enforcement arrested over 4,400 fugitives across 20 cities in just three months.”

For more information, visit the U.S. Marshals Service website.