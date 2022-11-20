INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett now has more competition to face in his fight for a third term: a pastor from Indianapolis.

James W. Jackson, the lead pastor at Fervent Prayer Ministries on the northeast side, confirmed Sunday that he would be running for mayor. Jackson said he filed his paperwork on Friday.

Jackson also confirmed on Sunday that he would be making a formal campaign announcement on Nov. 29, saying that he plans to run as a Republican.

“I have a vision to transform Indianapolis into the best city to live in America,” Jackson said. “I believe that with the citizens of Indianapolis we can transform Indianapolis together.”

The announcement from Jackson comes less than a week after current Indianapolis mayor and Democrat Joe Hogsett held an event to announce his reelection campaign. Previously, State Representative Robin Shackleford said she will run against Hogsett as a Democrat as well.