INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 69-year-old woman last seen in the city Friday.

Karen Osoy (via IMPD)

IMPD detectives said they are asking for the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Karen Osoy, who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 15, in the 700 block of N. Routiers Avenue, which is on the city’s east side.

Osoy is described by IMPD as a 5’2″, 200-pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. A photo of Osoy, provided by IMPD, can be seen to the right.

She was last seen wearing purple jogging pants, black shoes and a jacket of unknown color, IMPD said.

The missing woman is believed to be in “extreme danger” and in need of medical services, IMPD said.

IMPD is asking that anyone with information on Osoy’s whereabouts call 911 immediately.