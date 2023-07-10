INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old last seen near the northeast side of the city.

According to a news release from the department, missing persons detectives from the department are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Jasmine Reyes-Salguero. Officers described Reyes-Salguero as being 5’2”, weighing around 115 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said that Reyes-Salguero was last seen Sunday in the 8200 block of East 42nd Place and is believed to be with 34-year-old Christopher Arriaga-Garcia. Arriaga-Garcia is believed to be driving a four-door dark gray Nissan.

Officials said in the release that Reyes-Salguero is believed to be in danger. The release said that if anyone knows or has any information on where she is, they are asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8467 or call 911.