INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man missing from Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old James Haywood. IMPD describes Haywood as a 5’10”, 160-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to IMPD, Haywood was last seen on Thursday in the area of 4300 N. Kenmore Road near the intersection of E. 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

Police said that Haywood has left a group home and is in need of assistance. No other information was immediately provided.