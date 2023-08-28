INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old man last seen on the city’s east side.

IMPD announced around 7:45 p.m. Monday that missing persons detectives are investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Michael Wayne Simpson, who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, in the 3900 block of E. Washington Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

Simpson is described by IMPD as a 5’11”, 185-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt over a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Two photos of Simpson, provided by IMPD, can be seen below.

According to IMPD, Simpson is also wearing a baseball cap that is brown in the front and black in the back. He is also currently not wearing his eyeglasses, police said.

Police said that Simpson is believed to be in danger and may be in need of medical services. Anyone with knowledge of Simpson’s location is being asked to call 911 immediately. No further information was provided.