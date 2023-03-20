INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

IMPD said that 24-year-old Rachel Young was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 8100 block of Clearvista Parkway on the city’s northeast side.

According to IMPD, Young is described as a 5’3″, 112-pound woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to IMPD, Young may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.