INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer nears its end in the coming weeks, it may not feel that way over the next few days in Indianapolis and around Central Indiana.

Many counties throughout the state of Indiana, including Hamilton County, Marion County and Putnam County, are currently under heat advisories from the National Weather Services through Wednesday and an excessive heat watch through Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index temperature values could be reported up to 107 degrees. During an excessive heat watch, heat index temperature values could be reported up to 110 degrees.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” officials said, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities… Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

To beat the heat, the city of Indianapolis have established cooling centers at the following parks during normal operating hours:

Broad Ripple Park, located at 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park, located at 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park, located at 4200 English Ave.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, located at 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Municipal Gardens, located at 1831 Lafayette Rd.

Pride Park, located at 1129 Vandeman St.

Rhodius Park, located at 1720 W. Wilkins St.

Riverside Park, located at 2420 E. Riverside Dr.

Stanley Strader (formerly known as Bethel) Park, located at 2850 Bethel Ave.

Thatcher Park, located at 4649 W. Vermont St.

Washington Park, located at 3130 E. 30th St.

Watkins Park, located at 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Windsor Village Park, located at 6510 E. 25th St.

For those who are wanting to stay indoors during the heat wave, AES Indiana officials said that they are “prepared to meet the increased demand this week.” The energy company also said that AES Indiana will suspend all residential disconnects through Thursday and will review Friday as temperatures begin to drop.

AES Indiana provided the following tips for customers on how they can reduce energy use and save energy and money as the heat wave progresses this week.

Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.

Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

Avoid using unnecessary appliances.

Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 PM, after the hottest part of the day.

Minimize your use of electricity when everyone else is, between the hours of Noon-6 PM.

Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.