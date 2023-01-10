INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights.

The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year.

Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top three cities, with Chicago holding on to the top spot for the third year in a row.

South Bend (no. 28) and Fort Wayne (no. 35) are the other Indiana cities that made the list.

Orkin ranks cities based on metro areas where the most residential and commercial bed bug treatments are performed from Dec. 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022.

The company described bed bugs as “mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans.” Typically, they are red to dark brown in color and 3/16 inch long. Bed bugs can easily move from one location to the next by attaching themselves to clothing, luggage, and other personal belongings.

“Taxis, buses and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers,” said Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel.

If you’re traveling in 2023, Orkin recommends you remember the SLEEP acronym for how to identify bed bugs and prevent from bringing them back to your home:

S urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Look for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Look for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards. L ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper. E levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.

levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters. E xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.

xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed. P lace all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

Another thing that can make bed bugs challenging to tackle on your own is how quickly they can reproduce. Orkin states one female bed bug can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime.

We have listed the top 20 cities on the list. You can see the full list here: https://www.orkin.com/press-room/2023-top-bed-bug-cities-list.

Chicago New York (+1) Philadelphia (-1) Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4) Los Angeles (+7) Detroit (-2) Indianapolis (-1) Baltimore (-3) Washington, D.C. (-2) Columbus, OH (-1) Champaign, IL (+2) Grand Rapids, MI (-1) Cincinnati (-3) Charlotte (+1) Denver (+2) Atlanta (-2) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-1) Pittsburgh (+2) Charleston, W.V. (+3) Raleigh-Durham (+4)