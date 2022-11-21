INDIANAPOLIS — Another major sporting event is in the works in Indianapolis.

On Monday, it was announced that the city will be the host of the 2028 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four tournament. The event, scheduled for March 31 through April 2 of 2028, will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indy.

“Indiana Sports Corp is thrilled that the city of Indianapolis has been awarded the opportunity to host the 2028 Women’s Final Four,” said Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp President. “We would like to thank the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Committee for trusting us with their event and we look forward to working with them to elevate the sport of women’s basketball throughout our state and beyond.”

This is the fourth time the city has been chosen to host the event, according to Indiana Sports Corp, who will be managing the host committee in partnership with the NCAA, Horizon League and IUPUI.

“We are honored and excited to have been awarded the 2028 Women’s Final Four alongside our co-host and Horizon League member IUPUI,” said Julie Roe Lach, Horizon League Commissioner and Indiana Sports Corp Board Chair. “This is fantastic news for our community as we deliver on Indy’s vision to host what will be the epicenter of women’s sports. Thanks to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee for the opportunity to showcase our city and the sport of women’s basketball as we organize and operate this remarkable event.”

Indianapolis previously hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2005, 2011 and 2016.