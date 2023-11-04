INDIANAPOLIS — Need to de-clutter? Well, you can get your chance at the Indianapolis Zoo this weekend.

The zoo will be hosting their Fall Power Recycling Day, which will give Hoosiers the opportunity to eliminate their electronic trash in an environmentally friendly way.

The day, presented by Technology Recyclers, will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will also be at the zoo for document shredding for a $5 donation per bag of papers.

Additionally, the Indianapolis Metroploitan Police Department will offer free prescription drug collection.

To learn more about the event please view here.