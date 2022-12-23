INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment.

“Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday.

Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar defect in September.

According to the Zoo’s tweet, Nicolas was loved by both staff and visitors. Veterinarians worked tirelessly to aid Nicolas but were unable to save him.

“Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering,” the Zoo said.

The third cub from Roman and Nicolas’ litter, named Helina, has also been diagnosed with the same disease as her brothers. The Zoo said its animal care team is constantly working on her treatment and monitoring her condition.