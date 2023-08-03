WESTFIELD, Ind. — Want to go out for dinner and a drink but hate leaving your dog behind? Well, soon you won’t have to as a new Westfield business lets man’s best friend join in on the night out.

Crate Escapes — billed as Indiana’s first private, off-leash indoor/outdoor dog park, bar and dog care facility — announced it has begun development on its 3.5-acre site located just south of Grand Park near the Westfield YMCA.

The dog park plus bar promises to be a place where dogs can “burn off some energy while their humans enjoy a meal, grab a drink, play some games, exercise or listen to music.”

A menu featured on their website lists craft beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails for two-legged guests and “dog beer,” “pupsickles” and other treats for the four-legged variety. Food vendors are also planned that will offer barbeque, tacos and pizza to let families and their dogs all enjoy a night out together.

On top of being a dog park and a bar, Crate Escapes will offer doggie daycare.

While speaking to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the Westfield residents behind Crate Escapes said they hope to have the first-of-its-kind business open by fall 2024.

Crate Escapes is planned to have a two-acre outdoor space where dogs can run and play while also boasting a 10,000-square-foot indoor area, the owners told IBJ. There will also be bathtubs to clean dirty dogs in.

The dog park plus bar will be located near 181st Street and Grand Park Boulevard, north of iBeach31.

IBJ reported that Crate Escapes will offer memberships, monthly passes or a single-day pass that will cost $10 per dog during the week and $15 per dog on weekends. A monthly pass will cost $35 while a membership will run at $250 annually.