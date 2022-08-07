INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are wanting to thank one of their fans with a cash prize.

The organization announced Sunday that for the team’s 1,000th all-time win, it will be giving away $1,000 to a lucky sweepstakes winner. When the club reaches 1,000 victories at Victory Field – both regular and postseason combined – one person will win the money.

To enter the cash sweepstakes, click here.

The Indians are only one home win away from triggering the giveaway. On Sunday, the organization recorded its 999th win in Indianapolis with a score of 11-8 against the Louisville Bats.