INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday provided updates on road construction near S.R. 37 in the south Indianapolis/Greenwood area.

County Line Road

INDOT said the future I-69 interchange at County Line Road opened partially overnight. The road has reopened to through traffic underneath S.R. 37 between two roundabouts. The roundabout west of S.R. 37 now provides full access to the southbound entrance and exit ramps, as well as the Bluffdale Drive frontage road, the department explained.

(Images provided by INDOT)

A temporary exit ramp that provides access from northbound S.R. 37 to County Line Road also opened. This temporary ramp and Bluff Road connect with the new County Line Road roundabout east of S.R. 37, INDOT added.

The northbound S.R. 37 exit ramp begins just past the bridge over County Line Road, and the ramp has a 25 mph advisory speed limit. INDOT warned drivers to stay alert and cautious as motorists adjust to the traffic patterns.

Southport Road

The center lanes of Southport Road near State Road 37 will close as crews install a new gas line for Citizens Energy Group. The lane closures begin after 7 p.m. Wednesday and are expected to last about two weeks, INDOT said.

About I-69 Finish Line Project

INDOT provided context to the I-69 construction in a press release:

“I-69 Finish Line is the sixth and final section of the Interstate 69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. The project will upgrade the existing S.R. 37 to interstate standards between Martinsville and Indianapolis.

“Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program fully funded the project and accelerated construction by three years. I-69 Finish Line is on track to open to traffic in late 2024, improving safety and reducing travel time.”