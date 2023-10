INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes are blocked on I-465 eastbound after a semi-trailer reportedly crashed on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a semi-trailer reportedly crashed on I-465 eastbound near the I-69 exit.

Officials said as of 1:04 p.m., all lanes are blocked and are expected to be blocked for the next three hours.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is available.