LIZTON, Ind. — A parking shortage is leading some truck drivers to park illegally, and dangerously, on Hoosier roads. The Indiana Department of Transportation has a $600 million plan it hopes will help.

Imagine you’re driving long hours across the country and you need a place to stop and rest, but there’s nowhere to park. That’s the problem every truck driver faces.

You’ll hear it from 30-year trucking veterans and rookie drivers alike.

“If you’re not in a truck stop or a rest area before midnight, you’re just kindly out of luck,” driver Tim Hicks said.

“If I want to take a shower, I’m out of luck because where am I going to park it?” driver Mahamed Hersi said.

Sometimes, they’re left with no choice but to keep driving without a break, or park illegally – like on an exit ramp – if they need to take a nap.

“Depending on each company, the drivers lose their jobs or they get some kind of disciplinary action,” Hicks explained.

Hersi told FOX59/CBS4 that he frequently skips meals, and recalled a time he was towed while sleeping inside his truck after a 14-hour shift.

“I woke up to the sound of, ‘Hey, get up’,” Hersi recalled. “My truck was already lifted. I came outside and I cried.”

Now, INDOT is looking to help. Over the next decade, it will be spending more than $600 million to improve 21 rest stops and welcome centers. That includes adding more than 1,100 semitrailer parking spots. There are currently around 1,400 spaces for semitrailers across INDOT’s rest facilities.

“We ask drivers to avoid parking on ramps, if at all possible – for their own safety as well as the safety of other drivers,” INDOT strategic communications director Natalie Garrett said.

INDOT’s plan also includes converting some rest stops to truck parking facilities, like two Lebanon locations that are currently closed for construction.

“It’s our goal for everyone to go home safe at the end of the day,” Garrett said. “This is something that we’re working on, and we think that we’ll be a solution and help alleviate some of these issues in the future.”

INDOT expects all the planned improvements to be completed by the end of the 2034 fiscal year.