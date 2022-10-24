INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465.

On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, I-865 and U.S. 31.

“We’re trying to keep up with the amount of people on this area, and the amount of people driving to this area, making sure it’s a safe corridor, and an effective corridor, for people to get to and from,” said Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT.

The overall goal of the project is to help improve traffic flow and safety, replace deteriorating infrastructure and reconfigure geometric design.

“It’s a corridor that affects thousands of people every single day,” said Cramer. “We’re seeing more accidents happening. We’re seeing more people starting to notice the backup of traffic. We’re seeing a lot of outdated geometry, the patterns aren’t correct anymore.”

INDOT said the project is in the conversation phase, meaning they’re still looking for input and feedback from the community to help mold its final design.

Some of the proposed improvements from INDOT include added travel lanes on I-465 from West 86th Street to 2,000 ft. east of North College Avenue, interchange modifications at I-465/I-865, ramp tie-ins at I-465/US 421, interchange enhancements and additional ramp lanes at I-465/US 31 and additional lanes on US 31 from I-465 to 116th Street.

Overall, the improvement work looks to expand through Marion, Boone and Hamilton counties.

Mary King, who lives between Ditch and Township Line Road, came to Monday’s forum to share her concerns, especially with the noise and traffic nearby.

“From my front porch to the first lane of the highway, it’s probably no more than 200 feet,” she said. “My main concern is a sound barrier going up. It sounds like the trucks go right through our front yards so to speak.”

As part of the frequently asked questions on the project, officials shared a noise study would be happening in the future as part of the project.

Cramer said they plan to launch social media pages, specifically for the I-465 Northwest Project, very soon. In the meantime, you can look at project documents and information online.

An official timeline for construction has not been set, as the project is still in its beginning phases.