INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced there will be additional closures coming to I-465 eastbound starting next week.

The closures will begin next weekend as part of the ongoing I-69 Finish Line project.

Eastbound I-465 will be reduced to one lane between I-70 and U.S. 31 beginning Friday night (Dec. 15) and will reopen by morning rush hour on Monday (Dec. 18), according to INDOT.

Ramp closures are also included as crews shift eastbound lanes to new pavement. INDOT also provided a graphic to show which lanes will be affected by the closures.

I-70 EB and WB to I-465 SB and EB interchanges will be closed S.R 67 (Kentucky Avenue) and I-465 interchanges will be closed Mann Road and I-465 interchange will be closed S.R. 37 (Harding Street) I-465 South interchange will be closed Two lanes on I-465 EB will be closed; one lane on I-465 EB will remain open during closure I-465 WB to U.S. 31 (East Street) interchange will be closed

The diagram also listed the U.S. 31 (East Street) SB to I-465 WB interchange that will be closed through the spring of 2024 as well.

Previous reports detailed what will be completed when the project is done. When finished, INDOT will have:

constructed more than 26 miles of new interstate highway

added 35 new lane miles to local access roads

built 39 new bridges and 10 new interchanges

INDOT said the reworked interstate configuration will open to traffic in late 2024.