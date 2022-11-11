INDIANAPOLIS — The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 and the new southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp are scheduled to open before Monday morning’s commute, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday.

(Image provided by INDOT)

(Image provided by INDOT)

INDOT said this is the first of several traffic changes drivers should expect as the new interchange opens to traffic.

The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will connect with the new alignment at a traffic signal east of S.R. 37, per the department.

It will remain open temporarily for other traffic movements:

Northbound S.R. 37 to Southport Road

Southport Road to northbound S.R. 37

Southport Road to southbound S.R. 37

INDOT added that through traffic on Southport Road will see four new traffic signals at the interchange ramps and local roads east and west of S.R. 37. The signal at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue was activated earlier this week.

The change is expected to happen between 6 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Click here to visit INDOT’s YouTube page to view a video showing the new alignment and access routes.