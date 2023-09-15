LEBANON, Ind. — Lane restrictions are coming to State Road 32 near Lebanon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that right lanes will be closed in both directions on SR 32 from about half a mile east of I-65 to approximately a mile east of SR 39.

INDOT is closing the right lanes to collect pavement core samples for future road improvements. The project is supposed to start on Sept. 28 and wrap up at the beginning of October, weather permitting.

INDOT urges drivers in the area to use caution, slow down, pay attention and keep the safety of crews in mind when driving on SR 32 after the project gets underway.