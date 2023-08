BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed a crash involving an overturned truck has caused a nearly 3-hour closure on I-69.

Indot said this happened near Indiana 144 in Bargersville on I-69 headed northbound.

There is an overturned truck and all lanes are set to be blocked for the next three hours.

No other information was released about the crash at this time.

This is a developing story.