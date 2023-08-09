INDIANAPOLIS – Crews continue to make progress on the I-465 and I-69 project on the southwest side.

Flyover bridges will eventually connect eastbound and westbound I-465 to northbound and southbound I-69.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews are expected to lift large steel beams into place this week to support the future northbound I-69 to westbound I-465 ramp.

Construction continues along I-465 on the city’s southwest side. Drivers should watch for lane shifts and construction areas as they travel.

Mann Road ramp work

The ramp from Mann Road to eastbound I-465 is expected to close on or after Sunday. Aug. 13. The closure, slated to last 60 days, will reconstruct the ramp and improve nearby drainage.

INDOT said the I-465 westbound ramp to Mann Road will remain open.

Drivers should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the work zone near Harding Street and Mann Road.

I-69 updates

A single lane of southbound I-69 near Perry Road in Morgan County closed Wednesday morning (Aug. 9). Drivers should watch for reduced speeds in the area.

A temporary ramp closure is expected from northbound I-69 to SR 252/SR 44 (Exit 140) in Martinsville on Thursday (Aug. 10). It’s expected to last from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Message boards will be posted to inform drivers about the closure.

Smith Valley Road interchange

The Smith Valley Road I-69 interchange will partially open later this month, INDOT said.

The overpass bridge and southbound on and off ramps will open, as will the Mullinix Road roundabout. Northbound on and off ramps will remain closed until later this year.

INDOT said those ramps will open once the road enters its final configuration.