INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT will close Vermont Street beginning Monday March 14. The street will be closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street as part of the North Split reconstruction project.

Crews are set to install Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) retaining wall. The street closure is expected to continue through late March. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be redirected to New York Street and westbound traffic will be redirected to Michigan Street.

Pedestrian and bike traffic will be rerouted to the New York Street bike lane.