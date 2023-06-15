INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis airport will be adding a new permanent art installation, according to a press release sent from the Indianapolis Airport Authority. The art will be the first permanent installation since 2008.

The art will be created by a student at Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI, Brenna McCarty. She will create a hanging sculpture that represents unity and global connection.

“We are honored to have been able to collaborate with The International Center and to showcase our students’ talent to the rest of the world, with IND serving as the center stage,” said Greg Hull, dean of the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI.

The art will be above the escalators and stairs that lead into the Baggage Claim area of the terminal.

“Public art gives communities a stronger sense of identity, and creativity drives collaboration and opportunity – and this installation is a perfect example of that,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Indianapolis Artist, Brenna McCarty

McCarty’s art will be titled, Blue Skies, and will consist of hundred of acrylic spheres that have been dyed with different hues of blue.

“I flew in and out of the Indy airport for five years working across the world after high school, and the Indy airport became a second home to me,” said McCarty. “I see it as a place of both coming home and also new adventure, and that’s a feeling I want to spark in others when they encounter the [art] installation.”

The art is also a celebration of The International Center’s 50th anniversary of unity and global connection. The International Center and Indianapolis Airport Authority partner to, “uplift the creative economy,” according to IAA. The International Center works to expand Indiana’s global interest through a variety of different programs and services, including art.

“From our start in 1973, The Center has worked to make all feel welcome in our global state,” said Martin Baier, president and chief executive officer of The International Center. “We wanted to gift a piece of art to the community to convey that welcoming value. We couldn’t think of a better place to display the art than our wonderful airport, the gateway of Hoosier hospitality.”

The piece, Blue Skies, is set to debut in the fall.