INDIANAPOLIS — Spring break travel kicks off in just a few days, and the Indianapolis International Airport just announced some important updates for air travelers.

Spring break season starts next week, and airport officials say they’ve seen a 31% increase in seat capacity compared to this time last year.

So what does that mean for you if you’re traveling?

The number of seats on an aircraft are an indicator of the volume of how many people will be traveling and the airline’s confidence in the market.

This increase of the number of seats offered means people are returning to traveling.

“Folks are just ready to travel and get back to great destinations, visiting family and friends,” said Marsha Stone, IAA senior director of commercial enterprise.

Airport officials say you should arrive even earlier to the airport over the next month as they prepare to see an influx of travelers during spring break.

“Plan to show up early, we planned for things to be quite busy as we said. The numbers are strong, the seat capacity is strong,” Stone said.

“So make sure you’re showing up about two hours — at least two hours — before your flight and especially in the early morning hours. The largest bank of our flights launched between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. So that’s a very busy time of the day for travel.”

The Indianapolis International Airport is offering 43 nonstop flights to destinations during spring break – so you can get almost anywhere you want to go!

Airlines are still following CDC guidelines, and masks are required at the airport and during your flight.

Airport officials say the the busiest days to travel for the spring break travel period are March 11th and April 1st.