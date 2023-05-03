INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is facing a grim decision. Room in the shelter is running out and if dogs aren’t adopted soon the shelter will be forced to euthanize animals to create space.

“We have no more room, and there are more dogs that need our help,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

Trennepohl said the animal shelter has been taking in 45 animals per day on average and is currently unable to schedule any new surrenders for at least six weeks.

These animals being taken to the shelter don’t include animals brought in by the animal control officers, according to Trennepohl.

“If the dogs we currently have aren’t adopted, we will be forced to euthanize for space,” she warned.

June, available for adoption at IACS

Snowy, available for adoption at IACS

Zoey, available for adoption at IACS

Cupid, available for adoption at IACS

IACS currently has more than 130 animals available for adoption who are suitable for a variety of homes. IACS also offers a trial adoption program called “Cuddle Before You Commit” which allows people to foster an animal for 14 days.

Walk up adoptions are available at IACS Fridays through Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All adoptable animals can be found here with pre-adoption questionnaire available on their website.

IACS is located at 2600 S. Harding Street.

Those unable to adopt are asked to help but spreading word on social media and by posting lost animals on Indy Lost Pet Alert instead of bringing them into the crowded shelter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.