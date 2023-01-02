INDIANAPOLIS — For several Indianapolis families, 2023 did not start with a bang — it started with a baby!

We’re celebrating the first babies of the new year as shared by several local hospitals.

Ny’Jore Amir, born at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East

Granger Ray, born at 12:25 a.m. at Community Hospital North,

Charlie Jeanette, born at 12:49 a.m. at Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Banks Alexander, born at 1:46 am at Riley Maternity Tower

Mason, born at 2:26 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital

Veronica Fatima, born at 2:34 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital i

Cooper Jack, born at 4:35 p.m. at Ascension St Vincent Fishers Hospital