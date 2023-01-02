INDIANAPOLIS — For several Indianapolis families, 2023 did not start with a bang — it started with a baby!

We’re celebrating the first babies of the new year as shared by several local hospitals.

  • Ny’Jore Amir, born at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East
  • Granger Ray, born at 12:25 a.m. at Community Hospital North,
  • Charlie Jeanette, born at 12:49 a.m. at Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Banks Alexander, born at 1:46 am at Riley Maternity Tower
  • Mason, born at 2:26 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital
  • Veronica Fatima, born at 2:34 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital i
  • Cooper Jack, born at 4:35 p.m. at Ascension St Vincent Fishers Hospital