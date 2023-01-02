by: Izzy Karpinski Posted: Jan 2, 2023 / 09:19 AM EST Updated: Jan 2, 2023 / 09:19 AM EST SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — For several Indianapolis families, 2023 did not start with a bang — it started with a baby! We’re celebrating the first babies of the new year as shared by several local hospitals. Ny’Jore Amir, born at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital EastGranger Ray, born at 12:25 a.m. at Community Hospital North,Charlie Jeanette, born at 12:49 a.m. at Franciscan Health IndianapolisBanks Alexander, born at 1:46 am at Riley Maternity TowerMason, born at 2:26 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel HospitalVeronica Fatima, born at 2:34 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital iCooper Jack, born at 4:35 p.m. at Ascension St Vincent Fishers Hospital Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction