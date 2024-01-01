INDIANAPOLIS – Some central Indiana families celebrated their new year by welcoming a new baby into the world.

Several area hospitals celebrated their first births of 2024 as many Hoosiers were heading home or already asleep from a night of celebrating the new year.

Ascension St. Vincent

Ascension St. Vincent welcomed its first baby of 2024 at 12:01 a.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel.

Ascension St. Vincent

Olivia Brown was 7 lbs., 9 oz. Parents Brooke and Andrew Brown, from Westfield, “are so glad she’s here!”

IU Health

IU Health said baby Easton was born to Cassie and Morgan Denney of Pendleton. He is 6 lbs., 5 oz. and 19 ¾ inches long. He is their first child.

He is the first baby at the Riley Maternity Tower at IU Health in Indianapolis. He was born at 1 a.m.

Community Health

Community Health Network’s first baby of 2024 was born at 1:22 a.m. at Community Hospital South. Ismael Casillas-Caldera was 7 lbs., 8 oz. and 20 inches long.

His parents, Dora Caldera and Adrian Casillas, are looking forward to taking their new baby boy to their home on the south side.

Community Health Network

Community Health Network

Community Health Network

This is Dora’s fifth child—and she told the hospital Ismael is the largest one she’s delivered. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Officials with Community said they anticipated additional New Year’s babies at other hospitals in Indianapolis, Kokomo and Anderson.

Franciscan Health

Franciscan Health Indianapolis welcomed Florence June Miller as its first baby of the new year. She weighed 5 lbs., 7 oz.

She’s the daughter of Ella and Josh Miller of Columbus, Ind. As the parents of Franciscan’s first New Year’s Day baby, they’ll receive a gift basket filled with a variety of items for their new arrival.

Franciscan Health

Franciscan said more than 2,100 babies were born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis during the 2023 calendar year. For each birth, the hospital chimes “Jesus Loves Me” through the hospital’s public address system.

Eskenazi Hospital

Eskenazi Health welcomed its first baby of 2024 around 4 a.m. at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Eskenazi Health

Odensley Orilus weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz and measured 18.9”.

“Everyone is happy, healthy and doing great,” the hospital said.

Community Hospital North

Community Hospital North welcomed its first New Year’s baby at 6 a.m.

Jimmy is 6 lbs., 9.9. oz. and nearly 21 inches long. He’s the first child for Greenfield couple Tanaya and Jimmy Jett.

Community Health Network

Community Health Network

He’s the second New Year’s baby for Community Health Network as a whole. He’s named after his dad.