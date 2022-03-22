There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list.

Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America.

Among the list is Long’s Bakery (1453 N. Tremont Street) on Indy’s near west side.

Lines are often seen out the door as people wait to take home a box of glazed, apple cinnamon fry, and long johns (just to name a few of our favorites).

A tip to anyone who has yet to visit the famed bakery — bring cash. Long’s is old school and doesn’t accept credit or debit card.

While the Tremont Street is the original location (opened in 1955), there is a second location in the Southport area at 2301 E Southport Road.

Long’s on Tremont is open every day from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Southport location is open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two Chicago donut shops also made the list: Dat Donut and Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken.