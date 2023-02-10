INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point.

Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.”

For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term for a place where alcohol is illegal sold. However, since the sale of alcohol became legalized with the passing of the 21st amendment in 1933, the term “speakeasy” today can be used more for a bar that has a secret entrance, no public signage, and/or requires a password or insider knowledge to gain access.

True to form, there’s so sign for Wiseguy Lounge at 545 Mass. Ave in downtown Indy. Instead, you have to go into Goodfellas Pizzeria and know what you are looking for.

We promise we won’t completely give it away, but we can give you a nudge in the right direction: go around the corner.

One of the perks of the speakeasy sharing a space with the pizzeria is you can order a slice and take it back with you as you sip on one of the more than 400 bourbons in stock.

“Great atmosphere at Wiseguy Lounge. The vibe was different than other bars around Indy,” said one Yelper. Another said, “I came to this bar during a bar crawl and fell in love with the entire vibe, decor and the good drinks they have. It’s very lowkey and chill.”

You can see more of the speakeasies across the country that earned a spot on the list here: https://blog.yelp.com/community/top-50-speakeasies-in-the-us-and-canada/.