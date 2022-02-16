INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a busy start to the year for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW).

According to a release from Indy DPW, workers have filled 20,963 from January 1, 2022 to February 16, 2022. 1,294 of those stemmed from service requests.

As the Midwest’s seasonal freeze-thaw cycle continues, Indy DPW encourages motorists to report potholes in one of the following ways:

Request Indy website

RequestIndy mobile app on iPhone or Android

Calling Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622



During the most recent week of February 14, 2022, Indy DPW’s target locations for filling potholes included:

Michigan Road (6200 – 6300 block; 8500 – 9400 block)

Corporate Drive (6450 – 7050 block)

Fishback Road (7250 – 7750 block)

Spring Mill Road (7000 – 9450 block)

Baltimore Avenue (3800 – 3900 block)

St. Claire Street (800 – 900 block)

46th Street (5500 – 5600 block)

Shadeland Avenue (7700 – 7800 block)

Emerson Avenue (S 700 – 2600 block; S 7000 – 9000 block)

Madison Avenue (1200 – 2200 block)

Meridian Street (3800 – 9600 block)

Kessler Boulevard N Drive (4350 – 4800 block; 5450 – 5600 block)

W 30th Street (2150 – 2650 block; 3550 – 4800 block)

Post Road (00 – 2100 N block)

10th Street (3300 – 12000 E block)

E 30th Street (5500 – 7000 block; 9000 – 12000 block)

Cumberland Road (1400 – 2100 block)

E County Line Road (00 – 4600 block; 5000 – 7000 block)

W 56th Street (5800 – 5900 block; 7400 – 7650 block)

W 86th Street (5750 – 5850 block; 6850 – 7700 block)

Kessler Boulevard E Drive (4600 – 5000 block)

Fall Creek Road (10600 – 10700 block)

According to Indy DPW, potholes are filled as requests are reported. Potholes on main thoroughfares with heavy traffic are given first priority.

During this time of year, crews use cold-mix asphalt as a temporary measure. The potholes will later be addressed with hot-mix asphalt available for later in the season.