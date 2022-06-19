INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Sunday that trash pickup will operate as normal this week and will not go on a sliding schedule despite the city’s observance of Juneteenth.

“While Juneteenth is included as a holiday for Indy DPW’s solid waste division, it falls on a weekend which typically does not follow a slide schedule,” Indy DPW said in a press release. “Even so, Indy DPW solid waste division leadership coordinated with members of AFSCME union local 725 to vote on whether solid waste crews would like to alter this work week, given the historic significance of the commemoration. Workers voted to continue with a standard weekly solid waste service schedule, even as City offices will be closed on Monday, June 20.”

For more information on trash collection, visit indy.gov.