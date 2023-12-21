INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Eleven has announced a partnership with CareSource that desires to support youth soccer development initiatives across Indiana and promote the game of soccer and the development of the Eleven Park.

“Indy Eleven and CareSource’s commitment to the community and youth development make this a perfect partnership from all angles,” said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw. “We share a mutual passion for service, and the values and ideals of CareSource will help us continue to offer programs to communities across the state to aid our mission of growing soccer at the grassroots level.”

The youth programs and clinics, a cornerstone of the partnership, are meticulously designed to increase accessibility to soccer in communities. They aim to ignite and nurture a growing passion for the sport among players, coaches, referees, and parents.

“CareSource’s partnership with Indy Eleven embodies our commitment to fostering holistic community health,” said Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana. “Indy Eleven’s unwavering dedication to excellence both on and off the field aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower and uplift communities.”

Indy Eleven supports more than 17,000 children across Indiana and Illinois with its youth program that works with CareSource clinics.

“This collaboration represents our shared beliefs in the power of sports to drive positive change and promote well-being across Indiana,” said Smitherman.

For more information on Indy Eleven’s youth programs, please view here.