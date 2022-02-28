INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis EMS were dispatched to nearly 70 overdoses over the course of three days this weekend, a grim reminder of Indiana’s drug epidemic that has surged throughout the pandemic.

According to officials, EMS paramedics and EMTs have administered the opioid reversing agent naloxone 255 times in the month of February. A stark 30 percent increase from one year prior when IEMS administered naloxone 194 times in February of 2021.

Naloxone is often known by the brand name Narcan.

IEMS stated naloxone was administered 39 times over the weekend, 17 times on Friday, 10 times on Saturday and 12 times on Sunday. IEMS stated this number does not include potential fatal overdoses, stating that was not tracked by their department.

Last year, Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state would fund a $1.3 million distribution of naloxone to communities throughout the state to ensure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at risk of drug overdoses. This wasn’t the first time the state invested in naloxone either with Holcomb previously earmarking $1 million for 25,000 doses in May of 2020.

According to the Indiana government website, nearly 100,000 doses of naloxone have been distributed to local health departments as part of the state and federal funded distribution program.

For more information on naloxone or to find out where eligible personnel can get naloxone, visit optin.in.gov.