INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis family is seeking justice following a deadly fight on Indy’s south side.

Indianapolis police have identified everyone involved in the case, but no criminal charges have been filed.

The victim’s family says he was punched and knocked out by a neighbor outside their apartment building. They’re mad that nearly six months after the death no one has been held accountable for the homicide.

Inside his apartment on Larman Drive in early January, 38-year-old Mark Urich collapsed from a head injury and his 9-year-old son ran for help.

Family provided photo of Mark Urich and his son

“He heard his father collapse and land on the floor. He (Mark) was unresponsive and his son could hear gurgling noises,” said the victim’s sister Kimberly Walker.

After police were called, paramedics found Mark dead inside his own apartment.

“He was a great father. That’s what hurts the most is knowing my 9-year-old nephew has lost his parent,” said Kimberly.

“We have to comfort him every day because he cries over his dad,” said the victim’s mother Cynthia Walker.

Mark’s mother and sister claim before the death, Mark took out his trash and was walking back to his apartment when he got into an argument with a neighbor.

The family insists a doorbell camera recorded Mark being assaulted and hitting his head on the pavement.

“My brother is seen in the video with his hands in his pockets and never once defended himself,” said Kimberly.

Court records also show just two days before the death, Mark’s girlfriend was arrested and charged with domestic battery for allegedly hitting him in the head with a metal cup.

Those charges were dismissed specifically because the victim passed away.

The coroner’s office ruled Mark’s death a homicide in March as a result of blunt force injury to the head.

To this day, IMPD considers the death an unsolved homicide, which is frustrating to the victim’s family.

“I have been through pure hell since I lost him, but I want justice for my son, my grandson and the rest of our family,” said Cynthia.

“My message is, just hold someone accountable,” said Kimberly.

A spokesman at the prosecutor’s office said the case has not been formally presented to their office. IMPD clarified that the case remains under investigation by their detective.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Sgt. Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov