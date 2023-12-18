INDIANAPOLIS — While we’re just a few days away from Christmas, many Indianapolis homes have looked like the North Pole for the last several weeks.

It’s the time of year everyone is sharing their holiday spirit and some homeowners take that to a whole new level. If you take a stroll down North Alabama Street in the Old Northside historic area, you definitely will not miss one of those homes.

Homeowner Kurt Flock and his wife Kate have decked out their home from top to bottom and left to right. The Flock’s started putting their magnificent display together a week or two before Christmas.

And now, it’s open to all.

“A lot of people call me Clark,” Kurt said.

In a true “Christmas Vacation” fashion, his home comes to life when the extension cords snap together. There are more than 40,000 little twinkling lights that cover the couple’s winter wonderland.

“The bucks are new this year and there’s about a thousand lights on each of those,” Kurt described.

The Flocks have been doing it for three years now, and each year their holiday spectacle grows a little brighter.

“Menards has a lot of our money,” Kurt laughed. “We go to Menards and say, ‘Well we don’t have one of those. And we don’t have one of those. And we need more lights for this or that.’ And it just sort of grew.”

In true Griswold spirit, Kurt climbs the roof making sure every little bulb is in the exact right spot.

“I got a staple gun and staple wires up there,” Kurt said as he pointed toward the peak of his roof. “And I’ve got lanterns on top of the balcony.”

The whole process requires about 75 hours of work.

“There’s a lot of up and down and climbing of ladders that go into it,” Kurt said.

While Kurt does most of the setup, his wife Kate certainly helps him along the way. But Kate doesn’t really start singing “Joy to the World” until her 70-year-old husband is back on the ground.

“When he’s done with the ladders at the very top, then I start to feel joy, but until he’s off those damn ladders at age 70, there’s no joy just stress,” Kate laughed.

As visitors pass by and take it all in, each ringing bell reminds the Flock’s why they do it.

“When people stop and smile and you see how happy they are and the joy it gives them, it makes us feel great,” Kurt said. “That’s why we do it.”

The Flocks are all about audience participation. They added a selfie bench where people can stop by and take their picture in front of the glowing spectacle.

This year the family also added a gratitude wall where people can write out what they are grateful for this holiday season. The Flock’s say more than a hundred notes of gratitude now line the wall outside their home.

“We have a lot to be grateful for ourselves,” Kurt said. “And sharing gratitude is something we’re about.”

As Kurt approaches nearly five years of being cancer-free, he and his wife said there is no better way to share gratitude than by spreading holiday cheer.

“It’s just wonderful you can throw joy into people’s lives,” Kate said.

You can visit the Flock’s light display at 1219 North Alabama Street. They say anyone is welcome to stop by and check it out.

According to our partners at the IndyStar, there are plenty of other wonderful neighborhood holiday displays you can check out across central Indiana as well:

12533 Branford Street, Carmel

5618 W Stoneview Trail, McCordsville

12435 Charing Cross Road, Carmel

8363 Andrusia Lane, Indianapolis

8427 W 21st Street, Indianapolis

2217 N Auburn Street, Speedway

12127 Limestone Drive, Fishers

1219 N. Alabama Street, Indianapolis

4802 Oak Hill Drive, Lebanon

746 Kappes Street, Indianapolis