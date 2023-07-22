INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have the discipline to eat the exact same food every single day for nearly five months?

That is what Indy trainer, Antawan Mack, did in order to secure first place victory in the NPC Teen, Collegiate, and Masters National Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Antawan Mack at his performance.

With the win, 41-year-old Mack is now classified as an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Professional.

“I’m going to be real here. There’s nothing fun about preparing for a show,” laughed Mack. “The working out is the easiest part. The nutrition is where the gold is.”

The gold also seems to be found in perseverance. Mack completed his first local show in 2016 thanks to promoter David Bowers. This show would spark a fire in Mack to become a professional bodybuilder. However, Mack lost over and over again before he achieved mastery.

“I did three national shows before this one. My first two I didn’t do so well. I came in sixth place which took a lot out of me so I took a significant break,” said Mack. “Tuesday, was my fourth national show and I finally got the job done. Those close to me know it means a lot.”

The good news for Indy residents is that Mack is also a trainer at the local gym Fit Unlimited on 6227 Coffman Road. He knows that you can get world-class fitness results working with him, "The main thing is to stay consistent and just follow the plan," said Mack.

