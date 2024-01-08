INDIANAPOLIS — What a difference a half-decade makes.

The last time the Marion County Public Health Department sat down to write a five-year comprehensive public health plan, COVID-19 hadn’t been heard of and Indy’s youth gun violence epidemic hadn’t yet exploded.

On Monday, approximately 100 community leaders and healthcare professionals gathered on the IUPUI campus to help MCPHD come up with a list of priorities for its next 5-year comprehensive plan.

“They thought that the number one issue of this community was mental health,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County’s public health director. “The number two issue turned out to be access to care and addressing health equity in the process, the number three issue was infant and maternal mortality and the fourth issue was violence prevention, especially looking at youths 17 years and younger.”

It’s that fourth priority that is new to this year’s list and moving up fast as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is recording more juvenile gunshot wound deaths.

“I think we saw 21 deaths last year but we had another 60 who had a gunshot wound injury but did not die. That’s kind of new and surprising to us that that number is creeping up and increasing,” said Caine as she highlighted a public health care approach that could address the rising injury toll, “being able to understand and learn how to safeguard any guns that may be within the homes.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is literally the last stop for poor healthcare and violent crime victims.

Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty is brainstorming how information gathered by her office could be utilized to lighten the caseload in her morgue.

“We sit at the table where we get all of the information as it pertains to death investigations, but not only just at death, but what happened prior to death, and, so, those are the things that we can use to share information with our community to improve prevention efforts.

“Part of our job is to ask questions,” said McGinty. “What happened to that person prior to death? We may use information from the circumstances of how a person lived, if they had previous gunshot wound injuries, maybe even previous mental health or substance abuse issues.”

Just as the nature of public health challenges has changed over the last few years, so has the ethnic makeup of Marion County as members of immigrant communities may not understand the role of the public health department.

“The outreach to the immigrant community many times is not effective. That’s why the data that we collect are not really representative of the communities,” said Imam Ahmed Alamine of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association. “Many times we address the issue of vaccine and so forth when there is actually people who use faith grounds to not vaccinate or immunize themselves.”

MCPHD will gather the feedback from today’s session and forward it to the stakeholders at the conference who will then be responsible for reaching out to their communities to further tailor priorities and then report back to authorities to write the next comprehensive plan.