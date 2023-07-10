INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police is asking the central Indiana community to display blue lights this week to honor the multiple members of law enforcement who have been killed in the line of duty over the past 2 weeks.

The Indy FOP sent a news release Monday afternoon “respectfully requesting” all Hoosiers to display blue lights throughout the community this week to show support for Indiana law enforcement.

“Within the past 12 days, there have been 3 line of duty deaths in our State,” the release said.

As part of the request, the FOP is encouraging Indiana residents to display blue lights on their front porches, in their yards, inside garages outside of business and for corporate lighting displays.

“The sight of blue lights in the darkness of the night, reminds officers, deputies and troopers that they are not alone as they stand the thin blue line that separates good from evil,” the release said.

The FOP’s request for public blue light displays comes on the same day that 61-year-old Marion County Sheriff’s deputy John Durm died after being attacked by a prisoner who stole a jail van and attempted to escape Marion County Jail but wound up crashing into a telephone pole.

A funeral was also held Monday for Heather Glenn, a Sergeant with the Tell City Police Department who was shot and killed a week before while investigating a domestic dispute in Perry County.

Glenn’s funeral came mere days after a funeral was held for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith. Trooper Smith was laid to rest last Friday after being hit and killed by a suspect’s car during a stolen vehicle pursuit on the west side of Indianapolis.

Monday’s FOP release ended by thanking the Indiana community for the support shown to local law enforcement after recent tragedies.

“Please Light the Night Blue and share pics of your support on social media platforms too,” the FOP said. “As always, we thank INDIANA residents everywhere for their unwavering support!”