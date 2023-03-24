FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers city leaders and the Indy Fuel officially broke ground Friday on the Fishers Event Center.

The city held a large groundbreaking ceremony where dozens of city leaders and community members joined to celebrate the future development. The multimillion-dollar facility will be the future home to the Indy Fuel.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said the new complex will be a hub for the community.

“It’s going to be your facility,” Fadness told the crowd. “It’s going to be our community, and I’m so proud to be here today.”

Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett attended the groundbreaking. He said he is thrilled to be a part of the city’s rapid growth.

“Fishers has been on a really fast track here,” he described. “It was only 10 years ago that Fishers was a town. It’s a city that’s on the move. It’s a city that’s vibrant.”

The new facility will add a level of convenience for many living in Fishers, but Hallett said he knows some fans will have to drive a little further now. He said he feels confident fans will still support the team just as much as before.

“A number of fans have said when they’re measuring out when they’re coming from the south side, it’s only really five or 10 minutes differences,” he said. “So it’s not really that big of a deal and I think our loyal fans will continue to support the Indy Fuel.”

Mayor Fadness said the new complex will be more than just a hockey arena, though.

“This is really going to be the epicenter of our community, whether it’s a graduation, whether it’s Fishers or HSE playing basketball, a world-class concert, Disney on Ice, you name it,” Fadness described. “Any event could be occurring here. It’s going to be home to our community. It’s going to be home to Fishers residents.”

Local student hockey players are also excited to see the sport growing and agreed that having graduation so close to home will be nice.

“I think it’ll be awesome,” HSE student Kaden Denlow said. “I mean it’s a lot closer for families and for students driving. I think it’ll be a lot easier on everyone and it’ll be nice.”

The complex is part of a $550 million expansion plan for what’s being called the Fishers District. Fadness said it is clear he and many other community members are looking forward to what additional economic development this new facility will bring to town.

“I just think there’s momentum and energy in this community that’s frankly palpable,” he said. “And it’s fun to be a part of.”

The project is expected to be done in 2024. The 2024 to 2025 hockey season will be Idny Fuel’s first season calling the fishers event center home. The class of 2025 will be the first high school graduating class to celebrate there as well.