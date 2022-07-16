INDIANAPOLIS — With the start of a new school year just around the corner, families are beginning to start back-to-school shopping, and one local law group is helping those families out.

Hensley Legal Group, located on E. Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis, partnered with Indy public schools to give away some free backpacks filled with school supplies. Around 5,000 backpacks were away during the law group’s event Saturday, with everything from folders and notebooks to pencils and scissors inside.

“I think it’s stressful for caregivers to have to go pick out school supplies and make sure their child has everything they need,” said Erin Peckinpaugh. “So, being able to come today and pick out a backpack takes one thing off the plate of a caregiver.”

Peckinpaugh, the vice president of marketing and corporate responsibility at Hensley Legal Group, said there the event was enjoyable for everyone involved.

“It’s so fun to watch the kids pick their colors and then pull away with smiling faces,” she said. “So this is really a way we can just serve the community and just help as many people as we can.”

While today’s event only last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., organizers said there is another chance to pick up free backpacks at Indy Public School’s annual Back to School Festival on Monday, July 25. For more information on the event, click here.