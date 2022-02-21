It’s one of the most frustrating things you can experience while out on the roadways – potholes.

On Monday, city leaders in Indianapolis are coming together to tackle this growing problem.

As the weather moves from winter to spring, potholes begin popping up more and more.

That’s because the roads go through freeze-thaw cycles where it rains and then that freezes under the surface – causing potholes.

This doesn’t only cause frustration for drivers but presents dangers out on the roadways.

That’s why DPW is taking advantage of today’s nice weather to begin strip-patching operations, as part of their 2022 program.

Major Joe Hogsett will be present to provide an update on street maintenance operations this spring.

City leaders say the best thing drivers can do to fix this issue is report it!

“We really rely on residents to help us figure out where these potholes are,” said Hannah Scott-Carter, DPW spokesperson. ”We want to know where they are, we want to get out and fill them because we understand they can get bigger they can cause issues so we want to get those potholes filled so please put in a request”

DPW says they prioritize the main thoroughfares over residential streets, but they’ll work to get to neighborhoods as quickly as possible.

DPW is seeing less and less reports of potholes each year since 2019.

So they’re encouraging all drivers to not just assume potholes will be noticed and get fixed. Again, it’s up to Hoosiers to report it.

You can do so by calling the Mayor’s Action Center (317.327.4622), submitting a request online, or through the request Indy app.