INDIANAPOLIS – A man was arrested Tuesday after waving a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police.

Louis Halsey Jr., 50, was arrested on Probable Cause of Intimidation, a level 5 Felony; and False Informing, a Class A Misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers received a 911 call on a report of a road rage encounter. The call stated that one person waved a handgun at another driver.

Upon investigation, officers were able to view a video of the incident that was caught on a camera in someone’s car. With that information, they were able to identify the suspect, the car, and the home they live in.

“The willingness for someone to be forthcoming with video evidence in a case like this, or any criminal case, is vitally important and immensely assists law enforcement with holding people accountable for criminal activity,” said Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Investigative Commander, First Sergeant Bill Dalton.

Halsey Jr. was transported to the Marion County Jail.