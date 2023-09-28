MIAMI, Ind. — An Indianapolis man serving a 100-year sentence after being convicted in a deadly motel shooting has died in a Miami County prison, according to Indiana State Police.

In a release sent Thursday, ISP said detectives stationed in Peru were asked by the Miami Correction Facility to investigate the death of an inmate the day prior.

In its release, ISP identified the deceased inmate as 29-year-old Dwayne Lovell Otis Pope, Jr. of Indianapolis.

State troopers, the Miami County Coroner’s Office and the prison facility investigators to gather further information surrounding Pope’s death. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, ISP said, is pending.

State police detectives said Thursday that Pope’s family has been notified of his death, and said that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Online court records confirm that Pope was the same man who was charged in April of 2020 with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license for his involvement in a deadly shooting at an east side Indy motel.

According to previous reporting, jurors convicted Pope in January 2023 after a 3-day trial. Evidence that showed he was connected to the shooting, which killed one person and left another seriously injured, included surveillance footage and matching clothes.

Pope was subsequently sentenced on Feb. 9, 2023, to 100 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Prison records show he was being held in Miami Correction Facility.

No other information was immediately provided by ISP.