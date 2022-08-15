BARTHLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N.

There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb of Indianapolis, had been ejected from his vehicle.

A photo from the scene showed his vehicle upside down near railroad tracks with debris strewn about.

Cobb was initially treated at Columbus Regional Hospital before being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.