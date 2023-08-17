JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County jury convicted an Indianapolis man on several charges, including domestic violence, Tuesday.

Deandre Chavez Little, 33, was found guilty of two felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and domestic battery.

According to a Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office release, Little battered his ex-wife at her residence in Greenwood while children were present in October 2022.

The prosecutor’s office said Little could face up to 14.5 years in prison.

Court records show Little is also charged with felony counts of resisting law enforcement and escape in Johnson County.